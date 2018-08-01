A boat of tourists sails past a 12-metre installation depicting a whale, made up of five tons of plastic waste pulled out of the Pacific Ocean, displayed in Bruges, Belgium, Aug 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A boat of tourists sails past a 12-metre installation depicting a whale, made up of five tons of plastic waste pulled out of the Pacific Ocean, displayed in Bruges, Belgium, Aug 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Unsuspecting visitors taking in the scenery along the canals of central Bruges may be shocked to spot a life-size statue of a whale breaching from one of the waterways, and perhaps even more surprised to find it is made from thousands of pieces of plastic litter pulled from the Pacific ocean, an efe-epa photographer reported Wednesday.

The 12-meter (38-foot) installation piece, named the Skyscraper (the Bruges Whale), comprises 5 tons (10,000 pounds) of plastic waste collected from a beach in Hawaii in what is a staggering array of man-made items ranging from bottles to boots, containers to toilet seats and even an electric fan.