A Thai bride-to-be Saisroy Songprasert, 31 (R) kisses her groom-to-be Wasan Thatsanamol, 32 (L) after they won the 'Running of the Brides' event in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 November 2018. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai brides-to-be wearing bridal gowns do the math task as they compete in the 'Running of the Brides' event in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 November 2018. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai bride-to-be warms up before competing in the 'Running of the Brides' event in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 November 2018. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai bride-to-be prepares to compete in the 'Running of the Brides' event in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 November 2018. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai brides-to-be wearing bridal gowns compete in the 'Running of the Brides' event in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 November 2018. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Hundreds of brides-to-be took part in a running race Saturday in the Thai capital Bangkok for a chance to win a wedding, diamond rings and a honeymoon in the Maldives, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The seventh edition of the "Running of the Brides" saw participants donning wedding dresses and trainers as they took to the tarmac for a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) run.