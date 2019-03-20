The British Museum in London on Wednesday previewed an Edvard Munch lithograph print of his iconic "The Scream" series as preparations were underway for a major exhibition of the Norwegian artist's work in the United Kingdom.

The London museum is set to launch an exhibition of prints and paintings by Munch (1863-1944) — the creator of one the most recognizable faces in art which has since become one of the few artworks to have been redesigned into an emoji — in a show that attempts to unravel who the artist was.