British singer Dua Lipa performs on the stage of the Montreux Jazz Lab during the 51st Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, July 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

British singer Dua Lipa is to perform at the opening ceremony of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, UEFA announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Londoner is the youngest female artist to receive one billion views for a music video on YouTube for her hit single "New Rules."