US musician Bruce Springsteen performs on stage during his concert as part of 'The River Tour' on Malieveld in The Hague, The Netherlands, Jun. 14, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BERGEN

US singer songwriter Bruce Springsteen (L) and his wife Patti Scialfa (R) pose on the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Jun. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

US musician Bruce Springsteen (C) performs on stage during his concert as part of 'The River Tour' at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on May 21, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/J.P.GANDUL

Bruce Springsteen's one-man show "Springsteen on Broadway" is coming to a worldwide audience on Netflix, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

"Springsteen on Broadway" will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 15, the same day as the final night of the musician's well-received 236-show run on Broadway under the same name, Netflix said in press release.