Swiss actor Bruno Ganz attends the press conference for 'In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts' (In Times of Fading Light) during the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2017 (reissued Feb. 16, 2019). EPA/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Swiss actor Bruno Ganz poses on the red carpet during the Swiss Film Award show 'Quartz 2017' in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 24, 2017 (reissued Feb. 16, 2019). EPA/FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Swiss actor Bruno Ganz attends a screening of the film 'The Party' during the 61st BFI London Film Festival, in London, Britain, Oct. 10, 2017 (reissued Feb. 16, 2019). EPA/FILE/NEIL HALL

Bruno Ganz, the actor who rose to fame for his portrayal of an angel yearning to experience the feeling of mortality and also gave an unforgettable interpretation of a defeated and shaken Adolf Hitler at the end of his life, has died aged 77, his agent said.

The Swiss actor died at his home in Zurich late Friday, Patricia Baumbauer confirmed.