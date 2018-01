Bruno Mars poses with his six Grammys in the pressroom during the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

"24K Magic" by Bruno Mars on Sunday won the Grammy award for Album of the Year in the 60th edition of the awards held in New York.

The singer also won the Song of the Year award for "That's What I Like," and Recording of the Year for "24K Magic," sweeping the three most important prizes of the night.