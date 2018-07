Grenadier Guards await the departure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palaceto the Palace of Westminster for the Queen's Speech in London, May 27, 2015. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, said Friday it will be opening its doors to the public for the summer.

Visitors would be able to visit the Queen's Gallery, the Royal Mews and the State Rooms, which would be hosting a special exhibition, from Saturday until Sept. 30.