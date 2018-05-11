Almost four years after beginning its last world tour and after more than 20 years of global success, the Buena Vista Social Club Orchestra finally landed in Brazil where it has bid its final farewell to fans the world over, though it might only be saying see you later.

"Maybe it wasn't a goodbye, but a see you later, because we are an icon in the history of Cuban music and we'll always be wanting to play our music," Barbarito Torres, who plays the traditional Cuban lute, told EFE in a telephone interview.