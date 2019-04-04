People walk outside during the presentation ceremony of the building "The Shed" on April 3, 2019, in New York, US. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez

The main architect of The Shed Elizabeth Diller during the presentation ceremony of the building on April 3, 2019, in New York, US. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez

People walk through the presentation ceremony of the building "The Shed" on April 3, 2019, in New York, US. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Muñoz Álvarez

A building on wheels called "The Shed," the latest novelty in New York, is the home of an art institute into which $500 million has been invested and with which the city intends to remain in the vanguard of culture.

Designed to host all kinds of events such as concerts, plays, exhibitions and conferences on its eight floors and its 18,500 sq. meters (198,871 sq. feet) of floor space, The Shed has presented itself to the world as a venue that will welcome a new generation of artists from all fields.