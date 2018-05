Floral designs on a stall as part of the Chelsea in Bloom festival in Chelsea in London, Britain, 23 May 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Floral designs on display as part of the Chelsea in Bloom festival in Chelsea in London, Britain, 23 May 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman looks on floral designs on display as part of the Chelsea in Bloom festival in Chelsea in London, Britain, 23 May 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A floral design on display as part of the Chelsea in Bloom festival in Chelsea in London, Britain, 23 May 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Floral designs on display as part of the Chelsea in Bloom festival in Chelsea in London, Britain, 23 May 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Business owners in the Chelsea area of London have decorated their establishments with elaborate floral arrangements as part of an annual competition, as witnessed by an epa-efe journalist on Wednesday.

The theme for the 13th edition of the Chelsea in Bloom festival was "Summer of Love," with the recent royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the cultural revolution of the 1960s and 70s serving as inspiration, according to the organizers.