Cable and Internet platform Starz is betting on diversity with the release of "Vida," a drama series created by Tanya Saracho that tells the story of two estranged Mexican-American sisters who return to the family home in East Los Angeles following the unexpected death of their mother.

Born in Los Mochis, Mexico, Saracho had already made a name for herself in Chicago's theater community when an executive from talent agency UTA took her out to lunch and offered to move her to Los Angeles to write for television, eventually ending up writing for "Devious Maids," "Looking" and "How to Get Away with Murder."