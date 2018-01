Brazilian composer and singer Caetano Veloso performs at Coliseu do Porto, in Porto, Portugal, Apr. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ESTELA SILVA

A gang of armed robbers stole a truck that was carrying the stage equipment of singer-songwriter Caetano Veloso after a concert in Salvador, the Bahia state capital.

The robbery took place when the driver of the truck carrying the equipment stopped Sunday night to have dinner and "was assaulted by heavily armed men," Veloso's producer Paula Lavigne told local media.