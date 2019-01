The International Award float forms part of the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California, the biggest New Year's festival in the United States, which this Jan. 1, 2019, takes off its hat to the universal language of music under the title "The Melody of Life." EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

The Founder Award float forms part of the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California, the biggest New Year's festival in the United States, which this Jan. 1, 2019, takes off its hat to the universal language of music under the title "The Melody of Life." EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

The Royal Court float forms part of the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California, the biggest New Year's festival in the United States, which this Jan. 1, 2019, takes off its hat to the universal language of music under the title "The Melody of Life." EFE-EPA/Armando Arorizo

The Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena, California, the biggest New Year's festival in the United States, took off its hat this Tuesday to the universal language of music.

Louise Deser Siskel, Rose Queen of the 130th edition of the event, told EFE that "music is what really unites us."