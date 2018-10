A handout photo provided by Sony Music shows musicians Visitante (R) and Vicente Garcia, who are set to release their album 'Trending Tropics," Los Angeles, United States, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sony Music

Calle 13's Visitante is set to release his new album "Trending Tropics," which takes aim at modern technology and the way it isolates people.

"I am very dependent and addicted to it (technology). Everything can be resolved with a phone. We are hyperconnected but, at the same time, we are disconnected at the human level," the Puerto Rican musician said during a telephone interview.