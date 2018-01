People watch wrestling camels fights as they enjoy their meal and Turkish national drink Raki during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, 21 January 2018. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Local musicians perform with a camel during the most beautiful Camel Competition as part of the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, 20 January 2018. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Turkish wrestling camel owner prepares his camel before the most beautiful Camel Competition as a part of the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, 20 January 2018.EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Two camels fight during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, 21 January 2018. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Camels and their owners recently descended on the western Turkish town of Selcuk for a wrestling event that pitted male camels against each other in fights over females, as seen in epa images released Wednesday.

Camel wrestling is a popular sport in Turkey’s Aegean region, though it can also be found in the northwestern Marmara and southern Mediterranean regions of the country too.