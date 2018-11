US producer and DJ Marshmello poses for the photographers after receiving the Best Electronic Music Artist Award during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

US singer Ashlee Simpson (R) and US actor Evan Ross (L) pose for the photographers on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

US singer Janet Jackson poses for the photographers after receiving the Global Icon Award, during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Cuban singer Camila Cabello poses for the photographers after receiving several awards during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Camila Cabello has been the big winner at the 25th edition of the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday, taking four awards out of the six categories for which she was nominated, during a gala show held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre.

A two-hour show was specially designed for TV broadcast, with advertising breaks included and a potential audience of 450 million homes in more than 170 countries. The artists, who performed in the show, also enjoyed the thousands of fans flocking to the stage.