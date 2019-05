Javier Bardem and Charlotte Gainsbourg pose for photos on the red carpet at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, May 14. EFE-EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Actress and singer Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet for the premier of "The Dead Don't Die" at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, May 14. EFE-EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

From left to right: actors Luka Sabbat and Bill Murray, actress Tilda Swinton, filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and his partner, Sara Driver, pose for photos during the premier of Jarmusch's film, "The Dead Don't Die, at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, May 14. EFE-EPA/Ian Langsdon

The 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival got under way Tuesday with a screening of "The Dead Don't Die," director Jim Jarmusch's zombie-themed comedy set in the contemporary United States.

Speaking in their respective languages, Spanish Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem and French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg stood on the red carpet in front of Cannes' Palais des Festivals to proclaim the official start of the 11-day event.