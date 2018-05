Cate Blanchett arrives for the screening of 'Capharnaum' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Cate Blanchett arrives for the screening of 'Capharnaum' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The jury at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival, presided over by Cate Blanchett, is set to announce its awards Saturday, including the Palme d'Or for the best film.

In this year's edition, there are 21 feature films in the official section, of which three are directed by women: "Lazzaro Felice," by the Italian Alice Rohrwacher; "Les filles de Soleil," by France's Eva Husson; and "Capharnaüm," by Nadine Labaki of Lebanon.