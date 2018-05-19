Filmmaker Spike Lee poses during the Award Winners photocall after winning the Grand Prize for 'BlacKkKlansman' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Clemens Bilan

Actress Samal Yeslyamova poses during the Award Winners photocall after winning the Best Actress Prize for 'Ayka' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Franck Robichon

Filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda poses during the Award Winners photocall after winning the Palm d'Or (Golden Palm) Prize for 'Shoplifters' at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Clemens Bilan

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda won the Palme d'Or for his film "Shoplifters," while Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova won best actress for her role in "Ayka" at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

The two films are dramas depicting different aspects of poverty, as "Shoplifters" is a moving film about a family that survives by running petty scams who take in a child they find on the street, while "Ayka" tells the story of a poor Kyrgyz woman attempting to survive in Moscow after abandoning her baby.