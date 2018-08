US rappers 21 Savage and Post Malone pose in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US-Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US singer Jennifer Lopez arrives on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US singer-songwriter Madonna poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello poses in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

American rapper Cardi B arrives on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA/JASON SZENES

Rapper Cardi B on Monday won in three of the 10 categories in which she was nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards, however the Beyonce and Jay-Z duo The Carters went home without a win in the major categories at New York's Radio City Hall.

In her first public appearance since becoming a mother, New Yorker Cardi B showed her humorous side as she opened the show with a baby-shaped blanket which carried the first award of the night.