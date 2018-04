Chilean actress Daniela Vega arrives on the red carpet of the Platino Awards 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Apr. 29, 2018. EFE/Mario Guzman

Spanish actress Maribel Verdu poses for photos on the red carpet of the Platino Awards 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Spanish actress Maribel Verdu arrives at the red carpet of the Platino Awards 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Chilean actress Daniela Vega poses for photos on arrival at the red carpet of the Platino Awards 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALONSO CUPUL

The essence of the Caribbean Sea and Mexico's Riviera Maya on Sunday heated up the red carpet at the fifth Platino Awards, with Ibero-American film stars donning vivid, colorful outfits.

Daniela Vega, the Chilean actress who starred in the Academy Award-winning film "A Fantastic Woman," drew attention with a flowing floor-length navy blue dress with attached cape.