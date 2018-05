Undated photo provided by Miami's Spanish Cultural Center from the short film "Impetus: Flamenco's Driving Force," by Argentine videoartist Lulo Rivero, as part of the exhibit "Corrientes: Movement with Purpose". EPA-EFE/Miami's Spanish Cultural Center/Lulo Rivero

Carmona: If you have heart, it's impossible not to be affected by flamenco

Dancer Jesus Carmona, who on Thursday will put the crowning touch on an exposition of photos and video by artists from various countries, saying that if one has "heart, blood and veins it's impossible for flamenco not to touch you."

Carmona is in Miami to spearhead the "Corrientes: Movement with Purpose" project, an idea that took shape when last year at the city's Flamenco Festival he presented his show titled "Impetus," with which he is on a world tour, he told EFE.