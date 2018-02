Photo taken Feb. 4, 2018, showing a dog during the Blocao dance troupe performance during the Carnapet Parade at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. The Carnapet Parade precedes the Rio Carnival. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

A week before the start of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, hotels are hurrying to put out "no vacancy" signs and tripling their room prices for the 1.5 million tourists expected to flock into the city, according to organizers.

The Rio hotel association estimates that hotel occupancy during Carnival - Feb. 10-14 - will reach 72 percent, organization president Alfredo Lopes told EFE.