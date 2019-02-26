File image shows members of the Império Serrano samba school in Chinese dragon costumes during their Carnival parade at the Rio de Janeiro Sambadrome "Marques de Sapucaí" in Río de Janeiro, (Brazil) on Feb 11, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Antonio Lacerda

File image dated Feb 12, 2019, shows the Olinda's (Brazil) famous two-meter giant figures that every year represent top Brazilian or world-class politicians, artists, and personalities, surrounded by a sea of revelers in Olinda, Feb 12, 2019. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Ney Douglas

A member of the Grupo União da Ilha do Governador samba school during a parade at the Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) on Feb 27, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Antonio Lacerda

Brazil's carnival, considered by many as the greatest outdoor show on Earth, could also be described as the country's top extravaganza with its millions of participants, one of its main cultural exponents and even a major economic powerhouse which last year gathered Brazil more than $1.06 billion in revenue.

The South American country's carnival is undoubtedly one of the World's best known festive events whose religious Western Christian roots, Afro-Brazilian legacy and never stopping, contagious, samba rhythm have firmly established Brazil as the ultimate tropical party nation.