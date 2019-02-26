Brazil's carnival, considered by many as the greatest outdoor show on Earth, could also be described as the country's top extravaganza with its millions of participants, one of its main cultural exponents and even a major economic powerhouse which last year gathered Brazil more than $1.06 billion in revenue.
The South American country's carnival is undoubtedly one of the World's best known festive events whose religious Western Christian roots, Afro-Brazilian legacy and never stopping, contagious, samba rhythm have firmly established Brazil as the ultimate tropical party nation.