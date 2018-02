Revelers wearing masks and holding lanterns parade through the streets during the so-called 'Morgestraich' in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

A grasshopper lantern sits in the street during the so-called 'Morgestraich' in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

A reveler wearing a mask and playing a flute parades through the streets during the so-called 'Morgestraich' in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Lanterns depicting the US and North Korean leaders, Donald Trump (L) and Kim Jong-un (R) respectively, are seen during the so-called 'Morgestraich' in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

Hundreds of revelers braved the near freezing temperatures early on Monday for the Morgestraich, the traditional beginning of Carnival in Basel.

Morgestraich, which loosely translated from Swiss German means 'morning joke' or 'frolic', saw hundreds gather before dawn to launch the Carnival festivities.