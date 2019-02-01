Swiss filmmaker Barbet Schroeder poses for photographers shortly before the presentation of a retrospective of his work at the Catalan Film Archive in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

Swiss movie director and producer Barbet Schroeder was in Spain on Friday for a retrospective of his work at the Film Archive in Catalonia spanning some of his most iconic movies including cult classic "More" which has Pink Floyd score and his most recent documentary "Le Vénérable W."

The Iranian-born director boasts an eclectic back catalog of movies many of which will be screened for the retrospective, including his most recent documentary about tensions between Muslims and Buddhists in Myanmar — Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya ethnic group primarily of Muslim faith and considers them to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh — which is the third movie from the "Trilogy of Evil."