Members of the Catalan groups of 'castellers' Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls, raise a human castle, on the esplanade of the Mall of Washington, USA, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Segura Lozano

Washington DC's iconic National Mall bore witness to an unlikely cultural performance in the form of traditional human tower-builders hailing from the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, as documented in epa-efe images released Sunday.

Registered on UNESCO's list of the intangible heritage of humanity, these competing groups of acrobatic "castellers," or builders, stand tall on each other's shoulders and hold tight to their neighbors, starting with a sturdy base of supporters and stacking up level by level in a showdown to see who can reach the headiest of heights.