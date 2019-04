From the left to right: The cast of the Netflix production " The House of Flowers " Juan Pablo Medina, Dario Yazbek, Aislinn Derbez, Veronica Castro, the director Manolo Caro, Cecilia Suárez, Paco de León and Sheryl Rubio, at the red carpet on August 8, 2018, in Mexico City. EPA- EFE FILE/José Méndez

Mexican actress Cecilia Suarez at the red carpet of the new Netflix series " La Casa de las Flores " Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Mexico City. EPA-EFE FILE/José Méndez

Spanish director and actor Santiago Segura, at the red carpet of the 8th edition of the festival "Recent Cinema from Spain 2018" at the Olympia stadium in the city of Miami, Florida Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Giorgio Viera

Mexican-born actress Cecilia Suarez and Spanish director Santiago Segura will host the sixth annual Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema on May 12 in Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Riviera Maya.

"They'll be in charge on a night that is guaranteed to be exciting," said the organization Tuesday in a statement on the gala, to be held at the Gran Tlachco Theater at Xcaret Park for the second year in a row.