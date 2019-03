The banks are partly submerged in floodwater next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 09 January 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Eiffel Tower dominates the skyline at the end of a street lined with typical Hausmanian-style buildings, in Paris, France, 20 March 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The Eiffel Tower turns 130 this weekend, an occasion that is being marked with a two-day music festival that would pave the way for other commemorative events over the course of the year.

From Saturday, the company that operates the monument in the heart of the French capital will lay on games and performances by actors dressed in 19th century garb, a spokesperson told Efe.