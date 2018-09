Models exhibit creations by Cesar Galindo at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Cesar Galindo turned to his Mexican roots with an elegant collection of classic short and long dresses at the New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

For the Spring/Summer collection 2019, he took inspiration from the 60s and the 70s, displaying wide cut, short dresses above the knee with both three-quarter length sleeves as well sleeveless outfits.