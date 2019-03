German model Claudia Schiffer leaves the Grand Palais after attending the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French actress Marion Cotillard leaves the Grand Palais after attending the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Former Karl Lagerfeld's right-hand collaborator and studio director, recently appointed new creative director of Chanel, Virginie Viard appears on the catwalk after the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection of Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

British model Cara Delevingne (C) presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti (C) presents creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection by the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

British model Cara Delevingne (L), Italian model Mariacarla Boscono (C) and crying models pay tribute to the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld after the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Women's collection of Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The Chanel fashion house bid farewell to its late designer Karl Lagerfeld on Tuesday with a show that saw some of his many muses taking center-stage, including Cara Delevinge and Penélope Cruz.

Over 1,000 guests flocked to Paris' majestic Grand Palais where Chanel presented its Fall-Winter 2019/20 show with Virginie Viard, Lagerfeld's right-hand woman and co-designer of the collection, at the helm of the powerhouse.