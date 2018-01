A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2018 Haute Couture collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

US model Kaia Gerber presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2018 Haute Couture collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

US model Brad Kroenig's son Hudson (L) and a model present creations from the Spring/Summer 2018 Haute Couture collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Fashion brand Chanel presented its latest Haute Couture creations Tuesday at an Art Deco style garden built within the Grand Palais in the heart of the French capital, as witnessed by an epa photographer.

Many of the Spring/Summer 2018 collection’s offerings touted on the runway during the Paris Fashion Week by German designer Karl Lagerfeld were pale pinks or white in color, and featured sequins, embroidered patterns and were finished off with floral head pieces.