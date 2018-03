A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Models present creations from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Models present creations from the Fall/ Winter 2018/2019 of the Women Ready to Wear collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

French fashion house Chanel wrapped up Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in a forest-themed set created within the French capital's Grand Palais, where it showcased its trademark fall looks with ready-to-wear tweed, full-length coats, lacy black dresses and low-heeled boots and shoes.

This time, German designer Karl Lagerfeld presented Oxford-style black leather shoes and musketeer boots with worn golden tips, as well as full-length tweed coats and skirts, combined with short jackets.