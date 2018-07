A model displays a creation from the Fall/Winter 2018/19 Haute Couture collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears on the catwalk after the presentation of his Fall/Winter 2018/19 Haute Couture collection for Chanel during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

French fashion house Chanel presented its latest Haute Couture collection on Tuesday, set against a backdrop depicting Paris' iconic book stalls that decorate the banks of the river Seine.

As usual, the brand's German designer Karl Lagerfeld put in an appearance on the runway, which was set up within the French capital's Grand Palais exhibition hall.