Fashion studio director and Lagerfeld's right-hand woman, Virginie Viard (L) acknowledges the audience with a model after the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 January 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

French fashion house Chanel transformed Paris' Grand Palais into an Italian-style villa Tuesday as a backdrop on which to present its latest creations in stark contrast to the wintry scenes outside in the French capital.

Models took to the runway to show off Chanel's Haute Couture collection for Spring-Summer 2019 with the notable absence of the brand's long-time creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.