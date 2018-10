US actress Pamela Anderson attends the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collection by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel at the Grand Palais during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (L) and Virginie Viard (R), fashion studio director and Lagerfeld's right-hand woman (R) watch as models present creations from his Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Chanel spring-summer 2019 collection transformed on Tuesday the Grand Palais of Paris into a beach where models strutted down the catwalk barefoot with flowing locks.

Karl Lagerfeld opted for a more carefree and natural aesthetic for his collection, although the ubiquitous tweed jacket and evening dresses continued to be a recurrent theme of the Chanel house.