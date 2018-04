A man observes several historical documents that will be auctioned in Mexico City, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Denisse Torres

A letter from Emperor Charles V to Franciscan friars in New Spain will be auctioned along with hundreds of items with connections to other prominent figures such as writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The Aug. 23, 1538, letter expresses gratitude to the Franciscan Order for opening the Colegio de Santa Cruz de Tlatelolco, the first higher education institution to be established in post-conquest Mexico.