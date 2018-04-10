The woman known as Chef Tita, seen here following an interview with EFE on april 10, 2018, is considered the ambassador of the new Dominican cuisine, and believes her country's gastronomy has the potential "to be the top tourist attraction in the Caribbean.". EFE-EPA/Orlando Barria

The woman known as Chef Tita, considered the ambassador of the new Dominican cuisine, believes her country's gastronomy has the potential "to be the top tourist attraction in the Caribbean," with much of its exquisite flavor and quality based on traditions of long ago.

In an interview with EFE, 38-year-old Ines Paez noted the international fame Dominican gastronomy will enjoy thanks to the US television program "MasterChef," which has chosen the Dominican Republic to become, in the coming months, the first Caribbean country to host that competition.