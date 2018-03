Photo provided on Mar. 8, 2018 showing US artist Alexander Tadlock giving the final touches on his mural titled "Mexico is where you are" in the neighborhood of La Villita, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. EPA-EFE/Antonio Zavala

A mural painted by artist Alexander Tadlock on a wall in Chicago's La Villita neighborhood urges Mexican immigrants living in the United States to exercise their right to vote from abroad in this year's general elections.

"Mexico is where you are," the mural says.