Andrés Gil, the candidate to lead Spain's public broadcaster RTVE, in an undated file picture made available by eldiario.es EFE-EPA/PATRICIA J. GARCINUNO/HANDOUT.

The editor-in-chief of a left-leaning online daily newspaper's politics section is set to become the new head of Spain's state-owned radio and television broadcaster after the ruling Socialist party reached an agreement with the third-largest party in parliament.

Andrés Gil, a classically-trained print journalist who worked for El País – Spain's most widely-circulated newspaper – and was founder and deputy director of the free daily ADN before joining the independent online publication eldiario.es, has been proposed as the consensus choice to lead Radio y Televisión Española (RTVE) by the Socialist PSOE and the progressive Unidos Podemos ("United We Can") parliamentary group, according to the latter's secretary-general, Pablo Iglesias.