Saint Heart arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Shaggy poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Reggae Album during the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Lauren Daigle poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/ Song and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album during the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Christopher Cornell Jr (L), Vicky (C), and Toni Cornell (R) pose in the press room with the Grammy for Best Rock Performance during the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

John Daversa poses in the press room with the Grammy for: Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Arrangement, Instrumental, or A Capella, and Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album during the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Claudia Brant poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album during the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Lady Gaga arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

The pre-gala of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, the most important event in the music industry, where 75 of the 84 awards were announced, celebrated artists such as Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile, Argentina's Claudia Brant, and Childish Gambino as winners on Sunday.

Gaga won two trophies in the categories of best song written for a visual medium ("Shallow", shared with Bradley Cooper) and best solo pop performance, for "Joanne."