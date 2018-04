Chilean actress Daniela Vega (R) receives the Platino award for the Best Female Performance for the movie "A Fantastic Woman", at the fifth Platino Ibero-American Film Awards ceremony in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Chilean film "A Fantastic Woman," directed by Sebastian Lelio, won Best Film on Sunday at the fifth Platino Awards held on the Riviera Maya.

The film also won Best Director for Lelio, Best Female Performance by Daniela Vega, as well as the Best Script and Best Male Performance.