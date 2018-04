Chilean actress and Oscar winner Daniela Vega speaks with EFE in an interview on April 28, 2018, in which she says her mission as an artist is to connect with others. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul

Somebody in Chile can see a Japanese film and feel exactly what those people are feeling...a Ugandan can see a Spanish film with the same empathy...and that's actress Daniela Vega loves about movies and why she says her mission as an artist is to connect with others.

"Art is the key to connection," she said in an interview with EFE after being nominated for a Platino Prize as Best Actress for "A Fantastic Woman," one of the honors to be awarded Sunday at the Platinos gala on the Riviera Maya.