Chilean director Sebastian Lelio receives the award for Best Director for his film "A Fantastic Woman" at the fifth Platino Awards ceremony in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Apr. 29, 2018. EFE/José Méndez

Chile's Sebastian Lelio won Best Director at the fifth Platino Awards on Sunday for his film "A Fantastic Woman."

In a brief speech, the director gave thanks for the award and said the film industry is a "very great power and a precious responsibility" which "can raise new awareness among the audience."