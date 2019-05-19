Benedicte Couvreur, Italian actress Valeria Golino, French actress Noemie Merlant, French actress Luana Bajrami, French actress Adele Haenel and French director Celine Sciamma arrive for the screening of 'Portrait de la jeune fille en feu' (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2019. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 14 to 25 May. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Chile will be the featured country at the Berlinale European Film Market 2020, which will allow it to prepare its own program and show what has been done in film over the past decade as well as feature new productions, both on the silver screen and in television.

"It's a recognition of Chilean audiovisual (activity), the full sector," and what has been done in recent years in Chilean film, showing "that Chilean film is healthy, recognized and very important on the world level," Daniel Laguna, the executive secretary of the Chilean Culture Ministry's National Audiovisual Council, said upon announcing at an event in Cannes that Chile will be the "focal country" at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.