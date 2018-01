Sebastian Lelio, director and co-screenwriter of "A Fantastic Woman," talks to the media during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Transsexual actress Daniela Vega (C), speaks with Sebastian Lelio (L), director and co-screenwriter of "A Fantastic Woman," during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Sebastian Lelio, director and co-screenwriter of "A Fantastic Woman," nominated Tuesday for an Oscar in the Foreign Language Film category, said he was honored to represent Chile with this story of love and resistance.

"Thanks to the Academy and to all who helped make this movie," Lelio said in a statement sent to EFE.