Spanish singer Raphael performs during the International Music Festival of Viña del Mar, Chile, on 25 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Raul Zamora

The Viña del Mar International Song Festival, now in its 60th year, continues to attract big-name acts, who play to packed houses in this city on Chile's central Pacific coast.

On Monday night, legendary singer Raphael entertained fans with his romantic ballads and took over the festival for almost two hours, performing his greatest hits as the audience cheered.