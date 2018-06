Fan Bingbing poses during the 355 Photocall at the sidelines of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Fan Bingbing arrives for the screening of 'Ash Is Purest White' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

China's tax authorities on Monday were investigating possible evasions in the television, film industry after a top actor was publicly accused of hiding part of her earnings, official newspaper China Daily reported.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the State Administration of Taxation announced the probe and said any violations of tax laws and rules would be punished in accordance with the law.