Yong Mei poses with her Silver Bear for Best Actress for her performance in "So Long, My Son" at the award ceremony of the 69th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Yong Mei (R) and Wang Jingchun pose with their Silver Bears for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, for their roles in "So long, My Son" at the award ceremony of the 69th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Yong Mei (R) and Wang Jingchun pose with their Silver Bears for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, for their performances in "So long, My Son" at the award ceremony of the 69th annual Berlin International Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

China's Wang Jingchun and Yong Mei won the best actor and best actress Silver Bears, respectively, on Saturday at the Berlin Film Festival.

Wang and Yong were honored for their portrayal of an aging married couple in "So Long, My Son," a film by acclaimed Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai that made its international debut at the festival, which began on Feb. 7 and runs through Sunday.